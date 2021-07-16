Sugar, flour, ghee prices go up significantly at utility stores

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Friday approved a significant hike in the prices of three basic commodities, including sugar, flour and ghee, being sold at the country’s utility stores.

Sources told ARY News that per kilogramme price of sugar has been jacked up by Rs17 to Rs85. The rate of a 20-kilogramme bag of flour has been hiked by Rs150.

Ghee which was previously available at Rs170 per litre will now cost Rs260 after an increase of Rs90, the source said.

Besides, the ECC approved waiving document verification fee for imports from Kenya and gave a go-head to auction of 3G and 4G services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It also green-lighted the launch of Kamyab Pakistan programme to alleviate poverty beside approving a Rs86 billion grant for the Port Qasim Authority.

It is worth mentioning that the federal government green-lighted a hike in prices of petroleum products for a fortnight the other day. The government approved a Rs5.40 per litre hike in the price of petrol, Rs2.54 in that of high speed diesel (HSD), and Rs1.27 per litre increase in the price of light diesel.

It approved an increase of Rs1.39 per litre in the rate of kerosene oil.