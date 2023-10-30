Sugar, flour prices jacked up at Utility Stores

ISLAMABAD: The prices of sugar, flour and other essential items have jacked up at utility stores across Pakistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, the report issued regarding the prices of grocery items stated that the price of sugar is Rs 155 in Utility Stores where the price in open market stands at Rs 142.54 which is Rs 12.46 less than in utility stores.

Similarly, the price of a 20 kg flour bag is Rs 2840 at Utility Stores whereas in the open market, the price is Rs 2706.32 which is Rs133.68 less than in Utility Stores.

Earlier in August, the wholesale price of sugar hit a record high and reached Rs163 per kilogram in Pakistan.

Wholesale Grocers Association in its statement said that the per kilogram price of sugar has gone up by Rs 6 with a 1-kilogram pack being sold out in the wholesale market at Rs 163.

In retail, the price of the commodity varies between Rs170 to Rs180 per kilogram. The chairman of the Wholesale Grocers Association Rauf Ibrahim said sugar is not available to wholesalers even at high prices. If the surge continues the sugar prices can go beyond Rs 200 per kg.