Sugar miller moves SHC against FIA action over ‘hoarding’

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday took up a petition filed by owner of a sugar mill against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly registering a fake case against him over hoarding sugar.

A bench of the SHC admitted the petition for hearing and directed the FIA official investigating the case to turn up before it on next hearing along with the case record.

The petitioner’s lawyer alleged that FIA registered a frivolous case against his client and pleaded with the judge to order quashment of the case and restrain the agency from harassing him.

The case was put off until October 5.

According to the FIR, the sugar miller hoarded sweetener for profiteering. An investigation against him is underway, said FIA.