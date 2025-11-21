Sugar mills in Punjab begin crushing, prices likely to drop

LAHORE: Sugar prices likely to go down as all sugar mills across Punjab have commenced crushing for the new season, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

According to sources in the Cane Commissioner’s office, all the sugar mills have begin the crushing season and the market supply of sugar is expected to improve, which may lead to a reduction of up to Rs10 per kilogram in retail prices.

The sources added that district administrations will need to enhance their monitoring efforts.

They further stated that the start of crushing will help eliminate black-market sales and prevent any artificially created shortage of sugar.

Earlier this week it emerged that the Pakistan government has ‘decided’ to end its 77-year control over sugar prices by deregulating the industry.

A formal summary to deregulate the sugar sector has been prepared and is expected to be presented to the Prime Minister later this week. Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain will brief the Prime Minister on the proposal, the sources added.

As part of the deregulation plan, the government has also proposed to lift the ban on establishing new sugar mills, allowing private investors to set up new units under an open-market framework.

Once deregulated, the government will no longer hold authority over the import and export of sugar.

Moreover, the official mechanism for fixing sugar prices will be abolished, enabling pricing to be determined solely by market forces, the sources confirmed.

If approved, the decision is expected to transition the sugar sector into a fully market-driven industry, where supply and demand will dictate retail and wholesale prices without state intervention.