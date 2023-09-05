Sugar price crosses Rs200 per kg

KARACHI: Sugar price has now cross Rs200 per kilogram in local markets in different cities of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Despite the commerce ministry’s rejection of a shortage, the sugar price rocketed to over Rs200 per kilogram in different cities. The inflation-hit citizens demanded the authorities to take concrete steps to reduce the sugar price.

The citizens of Quetta and Sukkur were forced to buy sugar at Rs220 per kg, whereas, the sugar was available in Karachi markets from Rs180 to Rs200 per kg.

The sugar price was hiked to Rs195 to Rs200/kg in Lahore, Jhang and Faisalabad.

Related: ‘No one should be held responsible for exorbitant sugar prices’

The authorities launched a probe into the rise in sugar price and tightened noose around sugar mill owners and dealers in Lahore.

It was learnt that the authorities collected sale data of sugar traders and also prepared lists of the hoarders. The provincial government of Punjab planned to launch a crackdown to reduce the sugar price.

A few days ago, it was reported that sugar price spiked to a record high of Rs220 per kg in retail markets of Balochistan.

Related: Ministry rules out shortage of sugar in Pakistan

The sugar that was earlier being sold at Rs200 suddenly recorded a Rs20 per kg rise in Balochistan to reach an all-time record high of Rs220.

The commodity’s wholesale price is Rs210 per kg in the province, while a 50-kg sack has reached Rs10,500, the market sources said.

According to dealers, the price of the commodity increased after the supply of sugar got suspended as vehicles got stuck on the national highways after the suspension of permits.

The sudden rise in sugar prices has added to the misery of the people who are already bearing the brunt of inflation.

Earlier sources claimed that the Ministry of Commerce and Industries ruled out the shortage of sugar in Pakistan

The clarification came after sources claimed that Pakistan is seeking to import sugar from Brazil.

The sources within the ministry said Pakistan has sufficient stock of sugar more than 2 million metric tons, which is sufficient for the country’s use until December.