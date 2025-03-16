Sugar price hike: Mill owners, major dealers ‘summoned’ to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Production has ‘summoned’ sugar mill owners and major dealers to Islamabad over sugar price hike during Ramadan 2025, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources reveal that sugar mill owners and major dealers have been summoned to Islamabad tomorrow following the recent surge in sugar prices.

According to the Ministry of Production, an agreement was made with the sugar mills association that prices would not be increased in exchange for permission to export sugar.

However, after the export, the price of sugar soared to Rs170 per kilogram.

Authorities have also prepared a list of market manipulators, and those responsible are being identified.

Sources said on March 14 that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif took notice of inflating prices and ordered a crackdown on sugar hoarding.

The direction came during a high-level meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz to review sugar prices and the commodity’s supply across Pakistan.

During the meeting, detailed briefings were provided to the prime minister on the current consumption, supply, and pricing of sugar.

PM Shehbaz issued strict directives to take action against those responsible for creating artificial shortages and inflating prices in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that sugar hoarding and hypothetical trading to artificially increase sugar prices would not be tolerated.

The prime minister instructed authorities to launch a crackdown on sugar hoarding and profiteers and submit a comprehensive report.

He also directed officials to monitor sugar consumption and supply closely, ensuring transparency and accountability.