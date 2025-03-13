Sugar price hits Rs180 per kg

The price of sugar has increased by Rs15 per kilogram in Quetta, to hit Rs180 per kg in the retail market, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to market sources, the price of sugar has risen by Rs25 per kg over the past two days. Just two days ago, sugar was being sold at Rs155 per kg in the retail market, which now has reached record Rs180 per kg.

The wholesale market rate of sugar in Quetta is Rs175 per kg.

Meanwhile, in various cities across Pakistan, the price of sugar has also witnessed hike during Ramadan. In Lahore, the price per kilogram has increased by Rs10, to reach Rs170.

According to the President of the Grocery Merchant Association, the sugar mills and dealers’ cartel remains unbroken.

In Peshawar, the price also surged by Rs10, reaching Rs170 per kg, compared to Rs. 160 before Ramadan.

In Karachi, sugar that was previously sold at Rs145 per kg before Ramadan is now being sold at Rs168 in the wholesale market and Rs180 per kg in the retail market.

The federal government on Monday decided to import raw sugar (Shakkar) to stabilize sugar prices in the country and provide relief to the consumers.

The import of raw sugar (Shakkar) would help in bringing down prices of sugar in the country, according to a press release issued by the government here.

The import of raw sugar would also help increase future sugar production as it could be refined and converted into sugar locally.

The decision to import raw sugar aims to control sugar prices in the local market and provide sugar to consumers at reasonable rates.