Sugary beverages banned in meetings

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination banned use of sugary beverages in official meetings of the ministry and its attached departments to ‘promote’ a healthier workplace environment.

According to a press statement issued here, Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan directed to take this ‘revolutionary’ measure aimed at aligning with commitment to public health and setting an example.

The ministry maintained that the decision would encourage healthier lifestyle choices and foster an environment that prioritises employee well-being.

“Encouraging healthier habits through the advisory can align with the ministry’s dedication to dissuading the intake of sugary beverages, serving as a model in public health advocacy,” it added.

The health ministry said that the decision would also support diminishing the prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

As per the Global Burden of Disease’s (GBD) report, there is an increasing burden associated with the four primary NCDs in Pakistan, contributing to heightened morbidity and premature mortality.

One of the major contributors to the rise in NCDs is the excessive consumption of sugary beverages, contributing to various health issues.

NCDs can be prevented through the reduction of main risk factors including tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and air pollution.

