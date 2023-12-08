Here is what social media thinks about Suhana Khan’s acting after ‘The Archies’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut in the film ‘The Archies‘ and her performance became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

Suhana Khan plays Veronica Lodge, the love interest of protagonist Archie Andrews, in the live-action musical reimagining of the comic books.

However, Suhana Khan and its lead cast found themselves on the receiving end of brutal trolling for their dismal acting, dancing skills and singing in ‘The Archies‘.

‘The Archies‘ has been panned by critics and netizens for being a “Nepo-Fest” as the stars are children and relatives of many known India celebrities.

Suhana Khan is phenomenal in “The Archies”; for two hours, not a single muscle in her body has acted. Straight up LEGEND.#SuhanaKhan #TheArchiesOnNetflix #TheArchiesReview — Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) December 8, 2023

Suhana Khan looks like gareebo ki Veronica in The Archies. — Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) December 8, 2023

Agastya Nanda resembles Abhishek Bachchan.. obviously. But he is very wooden. Khushi Kapoor sounds like her sister. Her dialogue delivery is very poor. Suhana Khan is unfortunately the worst of the lot. The star kids disappoint. #Archies — Ginny (@Velvetyvirgo) December 8, 2023

#TheArchiesOnNetflix Watched for few minutes. Everytime #SuhanaKhan came on screen, i felt uneasy. No actor has ever done that to me. — tollydalle (@textreactions) December 8, 2023

15 mins into #Archies and I can’t decide if Suhana khan’s acting is bad, dancing is bad or dialogue delivery is bad. — CMA Madhav Veer (@maddyvir) December 8, 2023

I saw suhana Khan acting, 2 big mistake of my life — Shivam Singh (@BunyDoop) December 8, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Augustya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews, is the grandson of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor – who plays Betty Cooper – is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor.

‘The Archies‘ follows Archie Andrews and his gang navigating romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

