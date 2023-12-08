20.9 C
Karachi
Friday, December 8, 2023
Here is what social media thinks about Suhana Khan's acting after 'The Archies'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut in the film ‘The Archies‘ and her performance became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

 Suhana Khan plays Veronica Lodge, the love interest of protagonist Archie Andrews, in the live-action musical reimagining of the comic books. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

However, Suhana Khan and its lead cast found themselves on the receiving end of brutal trolling for their dismal acting, dancing skills and singing in ‘The Archies‘. 

The Archies‘ has been panned by critics and netizens for being a “Nepo-Fest” as the stars are children and relatives of many known India celebrities.

Here’s what netizens had to say about ‘The Archies‘.

It is pertinent to mention that Augustya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews, is the grandson of star couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Khushi Kapoor – who plays Betty Cooper – is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. 

The Archies‘ follows Archie Andrews and his gang navigating romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

