7 cops martyred, 6 terrorists killed in suicide attack on DI Khan police training school

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least seven police personnel were martyred and 13 others injured in a deadly suicide attack on the Police Training School (PTS) in DI Khan late Friday night.

Six terrorists were killed during a five-hour-long counter-terrorism operation that followed the assault.

According to police officials, the attackers — affiliated with Fitna-ul-Khawarij — rammed an explosive-laden truck into the main gate of the training facility, causing part of the wall to collapse. Dressed in uniforms, the terrorists then stormed the premises and opened indiscriminate fire.

Upon receiving the alert, a large contingent of security forces arrived at the site. A joint operation by police and other security forces ensued, lasting more than five hours, during which all six attackers were neutralized.

Security forces recovered suicide vests, explosives, automatic weapons, and ammunition from the scene. The injured police personnel were shifted to nearby hospitals, with several reported to be in critical condition.

DPO Dera Sajjad Ahmed confirmed that approximately 200 trainees, instructors, and staff were inside the training center at the time of the attack. By a swift response, all were safely evacuated, preventing what could have been a far greater tragedy.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Zulfiqar Hameed praised the timely and courageous action of the DI Khan police, particularly Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ashfaq Anwar and DPO Sajjad Ahmed. He lauded their leadership and reaffirmed the police force’s determination to root out terrorism from the region.

The IGP also offered prayers for the martyred officers and announced commendations and special rewards for the personnel involved in the successful operation.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the area has been cleared, although search and sweep operations are ongoing to locate any remaining militants or facilitators.

Earlier, A Pakistan Army officer, Major Sibtain Haider, embraced martyrdom while seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an IBO on 8 October 2025 in the general area of Daraban, on the reported presence of Khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij.