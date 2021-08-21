Suicide bomber failed to hit convoy in Gwadar, says Interior Ministry

ISLAMABAD: A suicide bomber failed to target a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar, quoting the Interior Ministry, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Federal Interior Ministry in a statement termed Friday’s Gwadar blast a suicide attack and said that the Army and Police vehicles were also escorting the convoy of four vehicles. The attacker detonated him around 15 to 20 metres’ distance from the motorcade.

Two children, playing nearby, were died in the attack while two others were injured.

“A Chinese national also sustained injuries when the suicide bomber blew himself,” the interior ministry stated.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the Gwadar attack was aimed at sabotaging the economic vision of China, Pakistan leaderships.

In his message on Twitter Chaudhry said: “Attack in Gwadar is just another expression of game of sabotage against economic vision of the great leaderships of China and Pakistan.”

He said, the enemy cannot undermine our resolve and we will spare no effort to bring the culprits to justice.

The suicide blast took place at the East Bay Road in Gwadar at about 7:00pm local time on Friday.