Suicide bombers among 9 terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on the night between October 23 and 24 killed nine “khawarij”, including two suicide bombers in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.

During the operation, high-value target (HVT) and terrorist ring leader Said Muhammad alias “Qureshi Ustad” was also killed following an intense exchange of fire with the troops,

The statement further said that a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the terrorists “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians”.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Earlier on October 5, six Pakistani soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred during a gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that the exchange of fire between the two sides took place on the night between October 4 and 5, during which “six Khwarij” were also killed.

“Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat was leading the operation against the khwarij when he and five soldiers were martyred as a result of intense exchange of fire,” said military’s media wing.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat, aged 43, hailed from Faisalabad. He leaves behind his wife and three sons.

According to the ISPR, all the fallen soldiers had served the nation with valor. Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah had completed 13 years of service, while Akhtar Zaman had served for 10 years.