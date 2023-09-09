Shilpa Shetty starrer ‘Sukhee’ trailer released

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped her diva avatar to portray the disgruntled homemaker in the light-hearted drama ‘Sukhee’.

Since the release of her debut Bollywood film ‘Baazigar’, with the iconic duo Shahrukh Khan and Kajol, and after being in the industry for the past three decades, actor, producer and entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty has finally scored her first-ever titular role in the upcoming film ‘Sukhee’.

The 2-minute, 17-second long trailer of the light-hearted, slice-of-life film, following rebellious Punjabi housewife Sukhee Kalra, 38, was released earlier this week.

As per the trailer and synopsis, the movie is about the mundane life of the titular housemaker, who decides to go to Delhi for a school reunion with her friends and relive her younger ‘bedhadak, besharam and beparwah’ version there for seven days, becoming a woman again after being a wife and mother for years.

Other than Shetty in the starring role, the film also features a female-dominated cast including social media influencer turned actor Kusha Kapila, Anjali Sharma, Maahi Jain, Dilnaaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Sejal Gupta and Komal Sachdeva.

Written by Radhika Anand and Paullomi Dutta, the title is helmed by Sonal Joshi.

‘Sukhee’ is slated to hit theatres on September 22.

