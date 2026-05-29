Suki Waterhouse is entering a gentler, more sincere phase of her life, noting that motherhood opened her up completely before helping her piece herself back together.

While promoting her upcoming album, Loveland, the singer and model candidly discussed her experiences after welcoming her daughter with fiancé Robert Pattinson, revealing that early parenthood was not all idyllic baby photos and matching family aesthetics.

“I felt like my identity was ripped open by becoming a mother and carrying a lot of self-imposed expectations,” Suki Waterhouse revealed. “Internally, there’s been a lot of turmoil and constant questioning if I’m making the right choices.”

The 34-year-old also described the emotional upheaval of early motherhood, noting that postpartum hormones deserve a warning label of their own.

“And especially, oh my God, the hormones right after you have a baby are so intense,” she added.

Amid sleepless nights and emotional highs and lows, Waterhouse gradually regained her confidence and even discovered a new depth to her relationship with Pattinson.

“Your old relationship is wiped clean, so you build a new one and learn to celebrate the fact that we’ve survived this,” she explained.

The notoriously private couple, engaged since 2023, seldom reveal details about their daughter. However, Waterhouse delighted fans earlier this year by providing a rare look at her toddler’s Elmo-themed second birthday celebration.

“My princess is 2, and she’s the light of my life,” she wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Pattinson offered his own charming insight into parenthood during a recent interview.

“My baby smells incredible,” he laughed. “She doesn’t smell like other babies.”

Waterhouse’s new album, Loveland, releases on July 10, and based on her recent reflections, it may be her most intimate work yet.