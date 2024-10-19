web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 20, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: ‘interesting turn of events’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson gave fans a glimpse of their playful relationship in a light-hearted video for Elle.

In the clip, Waterhouse pranked her fiancé, pretending she had landed a job co-hosting Love Is Blind alongside him.

After exchanging affectionate greetings, Waterhouse described the popular Netflix dating show, where contestants date without seeing each other, and excitedly claimed she had been offered a hosting role.

Pattinson, initially confused, asked for clarification about the show, and playfully questioned the news with, “Darling, have you gone mad?”

As Waterhouse tried to keep up the prank, Pattinson began to suspect, eventually catching on.

Despite the joke, his supportive response, “Babe, if you think this is right for you —” won over Waterhouse, who responded with love and appreciation, showcasing their endearing dynamic.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.