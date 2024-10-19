Suki Waterhouse pranks Robert Pattinson: ‘interesting turn of events’

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson gave fans a glimpse of their playful relationship in a light-hearted video for Elle.

In the clip, Waterhouse pranked her fiancé, pretending she had landed a job co-hosting Love Is Blind alongside him.

After exchanging affectionate greetings, Waterhouse described the popular Netflix dating show, where contestants date without seeing each other, and excitedly claimed she had been offered a hosting role.

Pattinson, initially confused, asked for clarification about the show, and playfully questioned the news with, “Darling, have you gone mad?”

As Waterhouse tried to keep up the prank, Pattinson began to suspect, eventually catching on.

Despite the joke, his supportive response, “Babe, if you think this is right for you —” won over Waterhouse, who responded with love and appreciation, showcasing their endearing dynamic.