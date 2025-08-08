Suki Waterhouse shares a rare glimpse of her, Robert Pattinson’s year-old daughter

English actor Suki Waterhouse treated her Instagram followers with a rare glimpse of her and Robert Pattinson’s only daughter.

The daughter of Suki Waterhouse, 33, and Robert Pattinson, 39, whose name is yet to be revealed to the public, is growing up fast into a perfect mini version of her blonde mom, the proof being her latest glimpse in the ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ actor’s summer dump on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Waterhouse posted an eight-picture carousel post of hers, without any caption, to show off her recent happenings and OOTDs in a bunch of mirror selfies.

However, it was the rare peek of the star kid, who turned 1 earlier this year, which took the centre stage, as she managed to steal all the attention from her mother, with her adorable two tiny blonde ponytails, accessorised with white mini bows.

Notably, celebrity couple Waterhouse and Pattinson, who have been together since mid-2018 and got engaged towards the end of 2023, welcomed their only child, a baby girl, last March, months after she confirmed her pregnancy during the Corona Capital Festival performance in Mexico.

