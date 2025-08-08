web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Suki Waterhouse shares a rare glimpse of her, Robert Pattinson’s year-old daughter

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

English actor Suki Waterhouse treated her Instagram followers with a rare glimpse of her and Robert Pattinson’s only daughter.

The daughter of Suki Waterhouse, 33, and Robert Pattinson, 39, whose name is yet to be revealed to the public, is growing up fast into a perfect mini version of her blonde mom, the proof being her latest glimpse in the ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ actor’s summer dump on Instagram.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Waterhouse posted an eight-picture carousel post of hers, without any caption, to show off her recent happenings and OOTDs in a bunch of mirror selfies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

However, it was the rare peek of the star kid, who turned 1 earlier this year, which took the centre stage, as she managed to steal all the attention from her mother, with her adorable two tiny blonde ponytails, accessorised with white mini bows.

Suki Waterhouse shares a rare glimpse of her, Robert Pattinson's year-old daughterNotably, celebrity couple Waterhouse and Pattinson, who have been together since mid-2018 and got engaged towards the end of 2023, welcomed their only child, a baby girl, last March, months after she confirmed her pregnancy during the Corona Capital Festival performance in Mexico.

Also Read: Suki Waterhouse was hospitalised after developing a hernia?

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.