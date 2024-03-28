24.9 C
Sukkur: 13-year-old boy allegedly raped, killed

By Sehrish Khokhar
SUKKUR: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly raped and killed in Sukkur’s Regent area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the victim’s father, his son Zainul Abideen was raped and later killed after he left home to get groceries last night.

The police had earlier said that Abideen, a student in the fifth grade, was shot dead outside his home in the Regent area.

The body of the victim was handed over to the family after the postmortem, police added.

According to police, an investigation has been launched to apprehend the culprits involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family said that they had no animosity with anyone while alleging that their son was killed after being raped.

