Sukkur ATC extends remand of six accused in Mahar murder case

SUKKUR: Anti-Terrorism Court on Tuesday extended remand of accused in senior journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar’s murder case, ARY News reported.

Earlier, police produced six accused before the ATC in the high-profile murder case.

The court extended physical remand of three accused and judicial remand of other three suspects in the murder case of senior journalist.

Investigation officer of the case said that other accused being identified with the arrested suspects.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until Nov 14.

Senior journalist and Sukkur bureau chief of a local television network had been murdered by unidentified assailants on August 13.

The attackers on a motorcycle had opened fire at Mahar inside his vehicle after he left his office at 9:00 am in Sukkur.

Sindh police recently claimed to have arrested three suspects nominated in the murder case of Jan Mohammad Mahar.

SSP Irfan Ali Samo told the media that three suspects wanted in the murder case were arrested in an operation in the katcha area.

The arrested persons identified as Sher Muhammad Shaikh, Muhammad Ramzan Shaikh and Bashir Memon. The police officer said that the suspects were handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).