Sukkur Barrage gates replacement to complete within time: minister

SUKKUR: Sindh’s Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro on Monday said that the replacement work of the gates of Sukkur Barrage will be completed by the schedule.

Talking to media during his visit of Sukkur Barrage irrigation minister said that the Chinese company is working efficiently and 44 gates of the barrage will be replaced by June 26 this year.

The replacement of barrage gates will be costing Rs. 17 to 18 billion, minister said.

He further said that in the next year right, left pockets and gates of the off taking canals of the barrage will be replaced.

Jam Khan Shoro said that the climate change could cause drought in Sindh adding that the Sindh government extending utmost help to farmers being hit by the impacts of the climate change.

“We will strive for an optimum use of the available water, our contribution has been lesser than one percent in the climate change, but we are suffering most from its impacts,” irrigation minister said.

He said silt remains a key problem on the right bank canals since construction of Sukkur Barrage. “We are working over removal of silt and cleaning of the canals with our limited resources,” he added.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro earlier said that under the Sindh Barrages Improvement Project (SBIP) gates will be replaced and the geo physical investigations would be carried out at the upstream and downstream Sukkur Barrage floor.

He said the Coffer Dam has been constructed from the Gate 15 to 22.

He said the life span of the Sukkur Barrage would be increased by about 30 years after completion of the rehabilitation works. Minister said, Sindh’s 80 percent agriculture depends for water on Sukkur Barrage.

He said 55 gates of seven off-taking canals from Sukkur Barrage would also be replaced after replacement of 55 barrage gates.

The Sindh Barrages Improvement Project includes gates replacement at the barrage, dredging of river at upstream of Sukkur Barrage and construction of Coffer Dam.