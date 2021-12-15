Sukkur Barrage to remain close 15 days for renovation from Jan 06

SUKKUR: Sukkur Barrage, Pakistan’s largest irrigation system, will remain closed from January 06 for 15 days for renovation and cleaning, citing the chief engineer ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chief Engineer of Sukkur Barrage has announced that all seven off-taking canals of the barrage will remain closed from January 06-20, 2022 and the gates of barrage will be opened for annual cleaning and renovation of the structure.

Annual renovation work of the barrage will begin as the water level will drop in the waterworks, the chief engineer said.

The barrage official said that supply of drinking water to citizens from canals will be affected during the annual closure. The citizens and the city administration have been advised to store water.

The concerned authorities have also been advised to arrange alternate drinking water supply for the city.

Sukkur Barrage have 66 gates in its structure. The waterwork will complete its 90 years since its inauguration on January 13 in year 1932 by British Viceroy of India Lord Wellington. The foundation stone of the barrage was laid on October 1923 by Bombay’s Governor George Lloyd.

Sukkur Barrage has seven off-taking canals, out of which three – Dadu Canal, Rice Canal and North Western Canal (Kirthar) – are situated on right bank of the river, and four – Khairpur Feeder West, Rohri Canal, Khairpur Feeder East and Nara Canal – are at the left bank.

