Sukkur Barrage’s 16 gates replacement work completes: irrigation minister

KARACHI: Sindh’s irrigation minister on Monday said that the work of replacing 16 Sukkur Barrage gates, has been completed in the first phase of project.

“In the second phase from October 28 gates of the barrage will be replaced,” Jam Khan Shoro said. “From October 2025 to June 2026, the barrage’s 28 gates will be replaced”, he said.

Talking to media irrigation minister said that with completion of the project Sukkur Barrage’s 3,500 tons counterweight will end.

He said the gates’ replacement work was affected and suspended due to sit-ins and the war situation. “In view of security a sheet has been installed in front of the barrage,” he said.

“The repair and renovation work will extend the life of Sukkur Barrage for further 30 years,” Jam Khan Shoro said.

Irrigation minister said that we have succeeded to take the water till the tail of canals.

He said the climate change thoroughly affecting cultivation of crops in the province.

It is to be mentioned here that two gates of Sukkur Barrage were damaged in June 2024. Chinese engineers started the repair work to pull up two fallen gates of the barrage-the gate number 44 and 47.

It is to be mentioned here that with the credit facility of the World Bank, six gates of the barrage, 31, 33, 34, 35, 39 and 40, were replaced in February, 2023.

The gate number 44 of the barrage sustained heavy damage, while the gate number 47 was collapsed and plunged into the deep water.

Sukkur Barrage, a key artery of Sindh’s irrigation system, have 66 gates in its structure. The waterworks has completed its 93 years since its inauguration in 1932 by British Viceroy of India Lord Wellington.