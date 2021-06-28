Sukkur court adjourns assets case against Khursheed Shah till July 19

SUKKUR: Accountability court Sukkur heard the assets beyond income case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Monday, ARY News reported.

Accountability court’s judge Fareed Anwar Qazi adjourned further hearing of the assets reference against Shah filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) until July 19.

Earlier, the lawyers cross-examined Mukhtiarkar Rohri during the hearing.

Syed Khursheed Shah, Awais Qadir Shah and other accused appeared before the court in hearing of the accountability reference.

Farrukh Ahmed Shah MPA was brought to the court from Sukkur Jail in an armored carrier vehicle.

An accountability court earlier indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah and 17 others in assets beyond income reference.

Shah, his two sons and wives are among 18 indicted in Rs1.24 billion assets reference.

PPP leader Shah has spent 21 months in detention after being arrested by the anti-corruption watchdog’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.