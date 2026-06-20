Sukkur court orders FIR of fake encounter against nine policemen

SUKKUR: The Sukkur sessions court on Saturday ordered registration of FIR against nine policemen over killing of a man in a fake police encounter.

District and Sessions Judge Sukkur Allah Bachayo ordered registration of the killing case of Jahangir Jakhrani against nine policemen including SHO Panu Akil Abdul Shakoor Lakho, petitioner’s lawyer Murtaza Korai said.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that the FIA in its inquiry report, conducted on the order of the court, declared the alleged police encounter as fake.

Petitioner Safdar Jakhrani and daughter of the deceased victim along with their lawyer and other concerned persons appeared in the court hearing.

“Pano Akil police had claimed to kill Jahangir Jakhrani in an encounter on October 16,” lawyer said. “He was arrested from home and a video of him being arrested by police has been available”, he said.

“The family members had recorded the video of his arrest, which was presented to the court”, lawyer Murtaza Korai said.

The Judge issued orders of registration of the FIR against nine policemen of Pano Akil police.