Sukkur: Crocodile eats alive four-year-old girl at Nara canal

SUKKUR: A gigantic crocodile attacked and eaten alive a four-year-old girl along the bank of Nara Canal in Sukkur’s Saleh Pat area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The crocodile in a sudden attack appeared and grabbed child, Saeeda, who was present along with her mother at the bank of Nara canal for washing. The mother ran away from the crocodile, while the predator taken the girl in water and eaten her alive.

The incident took place at RD-115 of the Nara Canal. The girl was daughter of Allah Wasayo Mahar, a resident of nearby village of Bargah.

The villagers claimed that the crocodile was around 16 feet long.

“We have informed the Wildlife Department and the officials of local administration but no one turned up so far,” villagers said.

“It is a routine matter as crocodiles used to come out of the canal and attack people in villages adjacent to the canal,” local people said.

“Recently in a similar incident a crocodile had injured a little girl and scores of other people in the area,” villagers said.

Sindh Wildlife Department, officials said that more than 500 crocodiles of different species are present in the Nara Canal, a delta channel built on the left bank of the Indus River. Nara Canal is said to be one of the biggest off taking canals of Sukkur Barrage