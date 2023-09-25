Sukkur cylinder blast death toll soars to eight

SUKKUR: The death toll in Sukkur cylinder explosion has soared to eight after five critically injured persons were died at Gambat hospital, ARY News reported on Monday.

Three people were died in a gas cylinder blast at an LPG shop in Sukkur on Saturday.

Total eight persons were injured in blast at LPG shop including the shop owner and a child in the explosion.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical attendance where three injured including seven-year-old Sheharyar, Jameel and Naeem were died during the treatment.

The injured were admitted at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in critical condition as there was no burn center nearby.

Other critically injured patients including one identified as Kamran were succumbed to injuries at GIMS today.

The gas cylinder was exploded in the LPG shop while filling gas in a vehicle.

Local administration has closed all LPG shops after deadly cylinder blast. The officials have also seized over 30 gas cylinders at local shops.