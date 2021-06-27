Sukkur descends in darkness after rain with thunderstorm

SUKKUR: Sukkur and outskirts descend in darkness after heavy rainfall with thunderstorm hit the northern Sindh city last night, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The rainfall and storm caused havoc with the electric supply sytem in the area as more than eight electricity poles of 11000 KV collapsed in Sukkur and Garhi Khairo, regional power supply company SEPCO said in a statement.

The rainfall disrupted power supply at 74 feeders, power has been restored at 20 of the tripped feeders, a spokesperson of Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) said.

“The work has been under progress for restoration of the power supply at remaining feeders,” spokesperson said.

“Electric supply has been still suspended at 29 feeders in city and 45 feeders in the rural areas,” according to the spokesperson.

“Power supply is expected to be restored in Shikarpur, Garhi Khairo and Jacobabad soon,” the spokesperson said.

The restoration work of the fallen electric poles in Sukkur and Garhi Khairo will start from today, SEPCO spokesperson said.