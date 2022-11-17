Sukkur, DI Khan airports to get international status

ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has announced the elevation of Sukkur and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan airports to international status, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the aviation minister announced the development while speaking at the National Assembly (NA) floor today. “The preliminary work for the upgradation of both Sukkur and DI Khan airports has been completed”, Saad Rafique said.

While announcing the elevation of Sukkur and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan airports to international status, he informed that the upgradation of runway of Karachi Airport will be carried out soon.

The federal minister pointed out that airports were established on political grounds in the past, which had costed billions of rupees to the state.

He further said that the DI Khan airport would be a Green Field Project and completely a new facility in the area. “The up-gradation work will begin as soon as reports for viability are received,” he added.

Saad Rafique also said the government was making efforts to hire small aircrafts, with a capacity of 80 to 100 passengers, on lease to reduce the loss of Pakistan International Airlines.

Earlier, it was reported that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) fastened the process for the elevation of Sukkur Airport to International status, while survey for the expansion of the airport has been completed.

According to CAA sources, the survey for the expansion of Sukkur Airport to elevate its status to an international airport has been completed and its report has been submitted to CAA.

A budget of Rs8 billion has been allocated for the expansion of the airport. Sources say that a new runway and a terminal building would be built at the Sukkur Airport.

