Sukkur election tribunal hears vote recounting plea in NA-196

SUKKUR: An election tribunal heard a petition seeking re-counting in the National Assembly constituency of federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro, ARY News reported on Monday.

The election tribunal presided over by Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar heard the petition filed by PPP candidate Aijaz Jakhrani for recounting in NA-196 constitency of Jacobabad district.

“The recounting of votes, on the order of the election tribunal in Jacobabad’s NA-196 constituency has been completed,” Soomro’s counsel said in the hearing.

The election commission (ECP), pleaded for some time to submit the final report over recounting of votes.

The election tribunal granted time to the election commission (ECP) and adjourned further hearing on the petition till March 21.

In the recounting of votes in Jacobabad’s NA-196 constituency, Federal Minister for Privatization and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro had bagged 83,083 votes at 441 polling stations of the constituency, according to unconfirmed results.

Runner up PPP candidate Aijaz Jakhrani had bagged 79,187 votes in the recounting.

According to unofficial results, during the recounting of ballots 3117 votes of PTI candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro and 2612 votes of PPP candidate Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani were rejected.

The ballot papers and polling record of 31 polling stations was missing and could not be recounted, according to the sources.

