SUKKUR: Gastro claims three more lives in Saleh Patt

SUKKUR: Three more children died of gastroenteritis in a village of Saleh Patt near here, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Three children died by gastro at Shehbaz Dino Gorkhani village near Saleh Patt. Three children including two brothers Muhafiz Ali 12 and Mehfooz Ali 03, and another child Haider 03, died in the village.

According to local sources, gastroenteritis in the post flood situation has claimed 20 lives in village Shehbaz Dino.

Sindh Health Department in an alarming report, earlier said that over one million people in flood-affected areas of Sindh have been infected by various diseases including gastroenteritis.

According to the statistics issued by Sindh Health Department, as many as 1,079,000 people were suffering from infectious diseases after heavy rains and subsequent floods wreaked havoc in the province.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a visit to flood affected areas said that the government providing medicines required for prevention of dengue fever. “People also facing diarrhea, gastroenteritis and other diseases apart of dengue in flood affected areas”, he added.

