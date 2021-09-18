Rs191bn Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway given go-ahead

ISLAMABAD: The board of Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) has approved the bid documents of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Project proposed to be constructed on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis at a cost of approximately Rs 191 billion.

The approval was given in a meeting of the board held on Friday with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair.

The P3A Board previously approved a commercial feasibility study and revised the transaction structure of the Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway project.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, following the Board’s approval of the bid documents, the project will be floated in the market and the bidders would be given adequate time to prepare their proposals.

The project entails the construction of a 306 km green-field 6-lane access controlled toll road on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

The project is expected to be completed in 30 months following financial close. The concession period of the project is spread over 25 years.

The Board also approved the Public-Private Partnership Working Party (P3WP) Regulations, 2021.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary MoPD&SI, nominee of Secretary Finance Division, Secretary Communications, Member Private Sector Development, Chairman NHA, CEO, P3A and two private members of the Board, Huma Ejaz Zaman and Akbar Ayub Khan attended the meeting.