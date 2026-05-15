The Senate of Pakistan was informed on Friday that work on Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway will be started this year.

Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan told the house during question hour that three of the motorway’s five sections have been approved, while the tendering process has begun.

The Minister for Communications said efforts are being made to enhance revenue of National Highway Authority to ensure better condition of road infrastructure.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain told the house in a written reply that the government is undertaking a comprehensive set of measures to create new job opportunities for Pakistanis abroad.

He said the government has expanded the labour mobility avenues through bilateral cooperation frameworks. He mentioned the MOU signed with Italy saying it provides an annual quota of about 3500 workers for three years in key sectors including agriculture, construction, healthcare, hospitality, logistics and ICT.

Mr. Hussain said a high-level committee has been constituted for employee engagement and quota utilization.

Responding to the points of opposition members, Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the PTI founder and his spouse are being provided with the best available medical treatment. However, regarding meetings with the PTI founder, he mentioned that rules and jail manuals were violated saying these meetings were used for political objectives.

Meanwhile, the Upper House passed two bills. These included: Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council Bill, 2026 and The Special Economic Zones Amendment Bill, 2026.

The House will now meet on Monday at five pm.