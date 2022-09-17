Sukkur SHO arrested for tempering record in honour killing case

SUKKUR: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested station house officer (SHO) Athar Maher in Sukkur for tempering evidence and booking opponents in an honour killing case of a woman, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident occurred within the remits of Raza Goth police station in Sukkur where a woman was murdered in the name of honour.

A committee formed to probe the matter by SSP Sukkur revealed that SHO of the area in connivance with the suspects not only tempered the evidence of the honour killing case but also knowingly blamed the opponents in it.

Another case was registered against SHO Athar Maher and three others as the police arrested the former. “We are also conducting raids to arrest other suspects in the case,” the police said.

Incidents of men and women being killed in the name of honour have been reported previously and in one such incident in the city in 2019, police claimed to have arrested a man for burying his wife alive on the pretext of ‘Karo-kari’ in Sukkur.

Police said that the suspect, Jamal Khan Shambani, had reportedly buried his wife alive one month ago in Salehpat area of Sukkur as he had suspicion about her character. The officials said that after killing wife, the suspect had managed to escape from the scene.

Interestingly, the suspect was apprehended in another case but during the interrogation, he revealed about the dreadful crime, said the police.

The officials further said that Shambani’s father and brother had already been imprisoned over their alleged involvement in the murder.

