SHOCKING: Students forced to clean Sukkur school by teachers

SUKKUR: Students have been forced to perform sweeper’s tasks and give their pocket money to the teacher at a government girls’ school in Sukkur city of Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

The students of the National DMB Government Girl Campus High School Sukkur exposed the misconduct of the principal and teachers who allegedly forced them to give their pocket money to them and work as sweepers in the educational institution in the absence of the trashman.

The students told ARY News that the teacher forced them to snatch their pocket money – Rs10, Rs20 or sometimes Rs30 each – to pay the trashman for cleaning the school building. In the absence of the binman, the students performed sweeper duties by the teacher, not once but many times.

The students said, “We cleaned the whole building after the school reopened after monsoon rainfall. We bring our pocket money from our home but the teacher use to seize it. All fans of the building are not working and we have no option other than attending classes in the extremely hot weather.”

A student’s mother expressed outrage over the school management, “Is this a right thing to force our children to clean the building? The children were tortured after they refused to do this job.”

The school teacher said that the school’s director asked them to do cleanliness work done by children in the absence of a binman.

On the other hand, the principal of the government girls’ school, Naseem Lakho, threatened the woman journalist for exposing her misconduct with the students. The principal gave serious threats to the woman journalist and called male police officials to arrest her.

Lakho threatened the journalist to delete the footage, otherwise, she would file a case against her.

The principal later admitted that the students were asked to clean the building as punishment for late arrival. It is pertinent to mention here that the school has not appointed any trashman for months and children were being used as the sweepers by the staff.

