Sukkur: Two die as fire erupts in Karachi Express

SUKKUR: Two persons were burnt to death when Karachi Express caught fire in Khairpur in the wee hours of Thursday night, ARY news reported.

According to Pakistan Railways authorities, the train travelling from Karachi to Lahore suddenly caught fire midway when one of cabins started blazing near Tando Masti, Khairpur.

The rescue operation has been completed and the fire has been put out. The authorities claim that two persons lost their lives in the incident, a woman jumped from the train in a bid to escape the fire but unfortunately died during the attempt.

Meanwhile, a passenger named Ikram said his four children are missing after the fire incident.

In one such deadly train fire incident, at least seventy-three people reportedly dead and forty others were injured when fire engulfed three bogies of Tezgam Express due to an alleged cylinder explosion at Liaquatpur in Rahim Yar Khan in 2019.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the unfortunate occurrence took place. A Pakistan Railways official confirmed that the fire was caused by the explosion in a gas cylinder. After the blast, the raging fire engulfed two other coaches as well.

