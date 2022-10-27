Sukkur: Woman’s body exhumed for autopsy after 10 months

SUKKUR: An 18-year-old woman’s body was exhumed for autopsy in Sukkur following the court directives to ascertain the cause of her death, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The young woman had allegedly committed suicide in Sukkur’s New Pind area 10 months ago. The family of the deceased woman alleged that she was killed by her husband along with two accomplices.

The family of the deceased woman had filed a plea to the court for the post-mortem. Following the plea, the court issued orders for the exhumation of the woman’s body for autopsy.

The concerned authorities exhumed the woman’s body and shifted it to the hospital for conducting post-mortem.

Comments