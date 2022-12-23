Suleman Shehbaz gets interim bail in money laundering case

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Friday granted interim bail to Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Suleman, who returned to Pakistan earlier this month, was granted bail after he filed a petition for pre-arrest bail in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2020.

Suleman Shehbaz moved his interim bail plea through his lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz, before an accountability court.

Subsequently, the court granted him interim pre arrest bail till January 7 against surety bonds worth Rs500,000. The court also barred NAB from arresting him.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted 14-day protective bail to Suleman Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

The case was heard by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq. Suleman Shehbaz appeared before the court along with his lawyers for bail.

The IHC bench after initial arguments granted 14-day protective bail to Suleman. Talking to newsmen outside the IHC, the son of PM Shehbaz Sharif alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan’s govt politically victimized him and his family.

Suleman Shehbaz surrendered before the high court after he returned to Pakistan on Dec 11 after four-year of exile in London.

