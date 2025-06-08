Oman’s sultan accepts invitation to visit Pakistan

LAHORE: On the auspicious occasion of Eidul Adha, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Haitham bin Tarik, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman today, to convey his warm Eid greetings to the Sultan and the brotherly people of Oman.

While exchanging Eid wishes, the two leaders prayed for unity and harmony among the Muslim Ummah.

They also offered special prayers for the people of Gaza. The Prime Minister thanked the Sultan for Oman’s position during the recent crisis between Pakistan and India, and appreciated its support for de-escalation and dialogue.

While recalling the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Oman, the Prime Minister emphasized on the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the Sultanate across all spheres.

The Prime Minister reiterated his most warm and cordial invitation to Haitham bin Tarik to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

Oman’s Supreme Commander grants royal pardon to over 600 prisoners

Sultan Haitham very graciously accepted the invitation and invited the Prime Minister to also undertake an official visit to Oman. Both visits would be held on mutually convenient dates to be worked out through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, Oman Supreme Commander Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued royal pardon for several inmates convicted of various crimes.

“His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, has issued a Royal pardon to a number of prisoners convicted of different cases,” Times of Oman reported.

According to the Royal Omani Police (ROP), 645 inmates are set to receive the pardon issued by Oman Supreme Commander Sultan Haitham.