Dacoit Sultan Shah killed in Sukkur police encounter; last video goes viral

SUKKUR: A notorious dacoit, Sultan Shah, and his son, Hubdar Ali Shah, were killed on Wednesday in an alleged police encounter within the jurisdiction of the C-Section police station of Sukkur.

According to police officials, the two suspects were attempting to flee after committing a robbery in Rohri when police intercepted them. During the exchange of fire, Constable Fazal Bhutto sustained injuries.

Police retaliated, resulting in the deaths of Sultan Shah and his son.

A child identified as Faizan Sheikh was injured during the robbery in Rohri but is reported to be out of danger.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sukkur Range, Captain (Retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar, has congratulated the Sukkur police team, led by SSP Azhar Mughal, on the successful operation.

The DIG has also ordered the best medical treatment for the injured constable and commended the police team for bravery.

Meanwhile, a video of Sultan Shah, reportedly recorded shortly before his death, has gone viral on social media. In the video, Shah expressed fears that he might be killed in a fake police encounter and raised concerns about his safety.

According to police records, Sultan Shah was wanted in 48 criminal cases, including kidnapping, murder, robbery, extortion, and drug trafficking across various districts of Sindh.

The government had placed a bounty of Rs2 million on his head, while a proposal to increase it to Rs5 million had also been under consideration.

Sultan Shah had surrendered in 2008 in the presence of the then Sindh Home Minister Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza and remained active in local politics from 2008 to 2013. He even contested the 2013 general elections from a Sukkur constituency.

However, after 2013, he allegedly returned to a life of crime, becoming involved again in extortion, kidnappings, robberies, and targeted killings.