Former minister Sumaira Malik quits PML-N ahead of elections

Former federal minister Sumaira Malik has parted ways with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after she was denied a ticket for upcoming elections 2024, ARY News reported.

She withdrew her nomination papers and tendered her resignation to the PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah.

Sumaira Malik announced taking part in the upcoming general election from NA-87 but the PML-N did not allotted her the party ticket.

After his resignation, several other PML-N Khusab leaders said goodbye to the party.

Sumaira has announced contesting the upcoming elections as an independent candidate.