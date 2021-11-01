Sumbul Iqbal Khan’s latest picture goes viral

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan took to social media application Instagram to share her latest image which has gone viral on social media.

In the picture, Sumbul Iqbal is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans and is all smiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

She is currently starring in the ARY Digital serial named “Main Hari Piya”.

Sumbul Iqbal has received praise for her work in several hit projects namely Tumse Mil Kay and Barfi Laddu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

Earlier, Sumbul Iqbal made sure to make heads turn as the ultimate bridesmaid on her sister Kompal Iqbal’s wedding festivities in June this year.

Sumbul also penning down a message for her sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumbuliqbalkhan (@sumbuliqbalkhan)

“To my little sister on her wedding day. It is hard to know what to say. You and I have shared many things together, and I have seen you grow into a confident young girl,” Sumbul Iqbal wrote.

She added: “You chose a good boy to spend your life with, and I am happy to have him as my brother-in-law.”

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!