Sumbul Iqbal reveals reason behind her private education

Renowned actress Sumbul Iqbal shared her experiences of stepping into the showbiz industry at a young age and gaining popularity that she had to finish her education privately.

In an interview on a private channel, Sumbul Iqbal spoke about her experience of becoming famous in the industry at a young age.

She further added, “I am grateful to Allah. Initially, I didn’t even realise that I had become famous, and I didn’t understand how it felt to experience the enthusiasm of fans”.

She recounted that when she entered college, people recognised her by her character’s name and praised her by repeating dialogues, making it difficult to navigate through the university corridors. Due to this, she decided to complete her education privately to avoid issues during her studies.

The actress expressed that she never intended to leave showbiz. She noted, “I thank Allah that people recognise me and appreciate my work. Whatever I have done, whether good or bad, people have acknowledged it, and I am grateful for that”.

She added that this recognition inspired her to work harder. She, in the end, noted, “Suddenly giving up on something you have invested so much time and effort in wouldn’t be wise. My message to everyone is to never back down from hard work and dedication”.