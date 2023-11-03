Summary sent to PM to decide fate of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) sent a summary on Friday to caretaker premier Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to seek the latter’s opinion on the future of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, ARY News reported.

Ashraf-led management committee was appointed in July for a period of four months and its tenure will end tomorrow.

According to sources, the prime minister is likely to share his opinion on the PCB affairs later today.

On Thursday, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to discuss various aspects concerning Pakistan’s cricket.

During their meeting, Afridi, who previously captained the national team, shared his insights and recommendations aimed at elevating the state of the game in the country.

Notably, PM Kakar encouraged Afridi to actively contribute to the enhancement of cricket, particularly focusing on matters pertaining to its improvement.

Earlier, in an interview with ARY News, Zaka Ashraf said that prime minister has the power to retain him as the PCB chief or not. However, he added that he maintained the reputation of the Pakistani team earlier and can still do so.

“I don’t want to take the morale of the team management and coaches down. I wish the best for anyone including Najam Sethi if appointed as the PCB chairmanship by the prime minister.”

“However, the appointment and ouster should be made in an honourable way, otherwise, it would damage the reputation of the board. We should work for the betterment of the cricket by setting aside our differences.”