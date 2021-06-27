NCOC proposes dates for summer holidays in educational institutes

ISLAMABAD: National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has proposed summer holidays in educational institutes nationwide from July 18 as Punjab province is opposing the decision, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, the NCOC has proposed summer holidays between July 18 and August 01.

However, the Punjab government while opposing the decision conveyed that it wanted to announce a month-long holiday from July 02 to August 02.

After disagreement from both sides, the matter would now be mulled over by the education conference of the NCOC where provinces will have their say over the matter.

The meeting will be convened soon to finalize the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on Saturday announced that there would be no summer holidays across the nationwide educational institutes in 2021.

President APPSF Kashif Mirza said that the schools will remain open during the summer holidays and would remain open between 7:00 am to 11:00 am.

“The students could come to private schools in casual dress rather than in school uniforms,” he said adding that the decision was taken in view of hot weather conditions.

Kashif Mirza further announced that educational institutes could also adopt online classes if they had the facility to do so.