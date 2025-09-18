'The Summer I Turned Pretty' gets bombshell update after series finale

All you ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans are in for a treat from Amazon, following the third and final season of the series.

All those who might already be missing Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, as Amazon Prime Video’s coming-of-age romance series, , aired the last episode 11 of its third and final season on Wednesday, must cheer up, as the company has just confirmed that the series finale is not the conclusion of the love triangle.

But there is still some more of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ – a final movie in the works, which will officially wrap up the story of the trio.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty has struck a chord with audiences everywhere, creating moments of joy, nostalgia, and connection that have made it a global sensation. We’re proud of the series’ extraordinary success and couldn’t be more excited to partner again with Jenny Han to bring fans an unforgettable next chapter,” announced Amazon MGM bosses, Courtenay Valenti, head of film, streaming and theatrical, and Vernon Sanders, Global Head of Television, in a September 17 press release.

American author Jenny Han, who serves as the creator and director of the series, based on her romance novel trilogy, will return to write the movie, along with her fellow showrunner, Sarah Kucserka.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the film would star a fresh cast or the lead actors of the series, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalengo, and Christopher Briney, would reprise their beloved characters on the big screen.