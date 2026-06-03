Summer vacation announced by Supreme Court of Pakistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has announced a structured summer vacation schedule for 2026 aimed at maximizing the Court’s institutional capacity and strengthening judicial efficiency.

The Judges of the Supreme Court, at the request of the Chief Justice of Pakistan and after mutual consultation, have voluntarily agreed to maximize the sitting period at the Principal Seat in Islamabad during summer vacations.

At the same time, in a departure from past practice, they have agreed to reduce the sitting period, if any, to be availed by them at Branch Registries.

The period of vacations actually availed (four weeks) is to remain in line with previous years.

This arrangement is intended to ensure greater judicial availability during the summer recess and to facilitate the uninterrupted hearing and disposal of cases.

It reflects the collective commitment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to optimize its institutional resources, improve court performance, and strengthen access to timely and effective justice.