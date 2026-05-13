KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department officially announced summer vacations for the province on Wednesday. It was clarified earlier on Monday that the provincial government had reached this decision regarding the summer break back in February.

The department has issued a formal notification covering schools, colleges, and universities. According to the directive, all private and public educational institutions will remain closed for a two-month hiatus from June 1 to July 31.

The notification states: “In pursuance of the decision taken during the Steering Committee on Education meeting held on February 12, 2026, summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, shall be observed from June 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, for the academic session 2026-2027.”