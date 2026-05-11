Summer Vacations 2026 Dates Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced summer vacations for educational institutions across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the official announcement, all educational institutions in the province will remain closed for two months, from June 1 to July 31.

These dates were approved in accordance with this year’s academic calendar, following a decision made by the Education Department’s steering committee in February.

Under government directives, this decision applies to all public and private educational institutions throughout the province.

Earlier today, the Punjab government officially announced summer holidays for schools across the province from 22 May to 24 August.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat shared the announcement through a post on social media, confirming the schedule for the extended summer break amid rising temperatures across the region.

The decision applies to schools throughout Punjab and is aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of students during the peak summer season.

Before this, Rana Sikandar Hayat, clarifying the government’s position on the Friday holiday in schools, said that it would not be made permanent and will be abolished in the coming weeks.

The minister also said that the provincial government is discussing with the federal government regarding its withdrawal.

He also talked about speculation regarding summer vacations, saying that a decision on reducing holidays would be taken after May 15, if approved by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.