Summer vacations announced from June 15, 2026 in THIS Province

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has officially announced summer vacations for all public and private schools across the province.

According to a notification issued by the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, KP, the summer vacations in the middle, high, and higher secondary schools will be from June 15, 2026 till August 16, 2026, while primary schools in the province’s hotter regions will remain closed from June 1st, 2026, to August 31, 2026.

The notification stated that schools located in colder areas of the province will remain closed from July 1st, 2026, to July 31, 2026, for summer holidays.

It was made clear through notification that education authorities said summer camps would continue during June 2026 in schools situated in the plains, with strict timings and operational guidelines put in place by the department.

Under the schedule, summer camp classes for primary and middle school students will be held from 7 AM to 9 AM, Monday to Thursday, while classes for high and higher secondary students may continue until 9:40 AM.

Primary students will be taught English, General Science, General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Urdu during the camps.

Middle school students will attend classes in English, Mathematics, General Science, and Urdu, while separate schedules have been prepared for science and humanities subjects at the high and higher secondary levels.

According to the Education Department, school heads would have the authority to adjust subjects and class durations according to students’ academic needs. However, all school activities must conclude by 10 AM.

The notification further clarified that intermediate students would be exempt from attending summer camps on days when their practical examinations are conducted by educational boards.