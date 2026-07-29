Summer vacations for schools likely to be extended  

The government of Punjab is considering extending summer vacations for schools in flood-affected areas as heavy monsoon rains continue to cause widespread disruption across the province.

The proposal follows a recommendation from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), which has advised the Punjab School Education Department not to reopen schools in areas affected by flooding, considering the safety of students, teachers and school staff.

Officials say the recommendation, which could see some schools remain closed beyond mid-August and potentially until 1 September 2026, is awaiting final approval.

A decision will be made after authorities assess the evolving weather and flood situation.

The PDMA said schools in affected districts should remain closed until floodwaters recede.

The government of Punjab has also ordered inspections of schools and other public buildings damaged by the monsoon rains.

The Communications and Works Department has been instructed to identify the building structures that have become unsafe or unfit for use.

According to the PDMA, the fourth spell of the monsoon is expected to continue until 5 August 2026, raising the danger of urban flooding, landslides and rising water levels in rivers and streams.

Further rainfall has been forecast for several districts, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Murree, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Sargodha.

The PDMA, while issuing a warning of possible flooding in low-lying urban areas, has placed local administrations on high alert.

An increased risk of landslides in Murree, Gillyat and other hilly regions.