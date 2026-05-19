Summer vacations schedule for schools revised in this province

PESHAWAR: The summer vacation schedule for schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been revised, with educational institutions now set to close from May 22 until August 31, ARY News reported.

According to sources within the provincial education department, the summer break was originally scheduled to begin on June 1. However, due to the upcoming Eid al-Adha holidays falling immediately after a weekend, the government decided to move the vacations forward.

The Education Department noted that the weekend falls on May 23 and 24, while the Eid al-Adha holidays are scheduled from May 27 to May 31. By closing schools on May 22, the government effectively bridged the gap to the holidays.

Meanwhile, officials clarified that there is no change to the schedule for the province’s colder, high-altitude mountainous areas. As per the original plan, schools in these cooler regions will observe a one-month summer vacation from July 1 to July 31.

In a similar move earlier, the Punjab government has also announced a three-month summer vacation, running from May 22 to August 23.

The Sindh Education Department officially announced summer vacations for the province on Wednesday. It was clarified earlier on Monday that the provincial government had reached this decision regarding the summer break back in February.

The department has issued a formal notification covering schools, colleges, and universities. According to the directive, all private and public educational institutions will remain closed for a two-month hiatus from June 1 to July 31.

The notification states: “In pursuance of the decision taken during the Steering Committee on Education meeting held on February 12, 2026, summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh, shall be observed from June 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026, for the academic session 2026-2027.”